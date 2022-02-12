Digital Turbine, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Digital Turbine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software maker will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

APPS opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.