Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Cap of $779,860.53 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $779,860.53 and approximately $11,659.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00256711 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

