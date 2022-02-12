Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $158.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.
DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.46.
NYSE DLR opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
