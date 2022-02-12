Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $158.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.46.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.