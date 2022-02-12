Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 10574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 334,514 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.