Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00004430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $13,009.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,663,976 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

