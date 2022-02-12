DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,965 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

