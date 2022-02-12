Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $69,388.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00458248 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

