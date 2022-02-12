Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($60.92) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €37.15 ($42.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.97. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €31.86 ($36.62) and a one year high of €40.65 ($46.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.02.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

