Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,959 ($121.15) to GBX 9,050 ($122.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.29) to GBX 9,300 ($125.76) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($148.75) to GBX 9,500 ($128.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a £103 ($139.28) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($123.46).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,038 ($95.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £39.23 billion and a PE ratio of 69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,502 ($87.92) and a one year high of £100.10 ($135.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,068.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,381.62.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($90.33) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($451,656.52). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.82) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,985.80).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

