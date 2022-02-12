Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,600 ($21.64) to GBX 1,675 ($22.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,623.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,520.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

