Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($14.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,080.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 851.80 ($11.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 390.91%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.