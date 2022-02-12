Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

