Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.24).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON:MKS opened at GBX 196.65 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.25 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 131.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.43.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.