Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €70.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($80.46) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($70.07) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.22 ($70.37).

ETR HLE opened at €62.10 ($71.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.46 and a 200-day moving average of €61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($50.85) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($78.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.