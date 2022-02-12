Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($80.46) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($70.07) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.22 ($70.37).

ETR HLE opened at €62.10 ($71.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.46 and a 200-day moving average of €61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($50.85) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($78.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

