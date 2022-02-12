Desjardins Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.70.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

