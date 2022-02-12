Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE:DLA opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

