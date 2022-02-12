Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
NYSE:DLA opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $35.26.
About Delta Apparel
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.