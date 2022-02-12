DeFiner (FIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.88 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $200,864.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00104117 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,006,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

