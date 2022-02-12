Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

