DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014968 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008434 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,633,036 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

