Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.57. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 21,475 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

