Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

