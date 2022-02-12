Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 4,333.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of DBCCF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

