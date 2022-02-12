Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price was down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 12,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 234,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

