Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price was down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 12,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 234,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.