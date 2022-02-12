DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.84. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

