Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.20 on Friday, hitting $167.40. 6,460,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

