Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

DDOG stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

