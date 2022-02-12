Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

