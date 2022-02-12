Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

