DAO Maker (DAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.23 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $143.29 million and $4.23 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.87 or 0.06833661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,934,570 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.