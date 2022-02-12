Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DANOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DANOY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.46. 224,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,458. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

