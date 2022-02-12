DA Davidson Increases Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $204.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $143.61 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $40,676,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $26,378,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

