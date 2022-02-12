Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $3.72. Cyren shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 647,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

