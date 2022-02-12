CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.980-$-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $582 million-$598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.25 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.98)-($0.64) EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.96. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

