CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.56.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

