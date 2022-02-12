CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

