CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. 5,921,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

