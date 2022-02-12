Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

