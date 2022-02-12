Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

