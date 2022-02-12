Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 76,769 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.57. 1,095,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

