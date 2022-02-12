Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 821,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,802. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

