Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,638 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.57. 9,208,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

