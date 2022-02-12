Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 156,383 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 723.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,383 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $19,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,832. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

