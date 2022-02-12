Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 100,577 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,577 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after buying an additional 951,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,916,000 after buying an additional 700,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. 2,494,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,211. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

