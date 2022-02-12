CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million to $550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.73 million.CTS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 150,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,777. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CTS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.