CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.CTS also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.

CTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 150,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. CTS’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

