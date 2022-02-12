CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $117,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 9,580.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 70.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 124,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

