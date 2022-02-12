Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 17,500 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

IS opened at $6.74 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

