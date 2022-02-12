Css LLC Il Acquires New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

