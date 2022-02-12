CSFB Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$48.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.13.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$34.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$33.82 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.71.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

