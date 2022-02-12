Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post sales of $585.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.90 million and the highest is $586.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.
Shares of Crocs stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
