Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post sales of $585.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.90 million and the highest is $586.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.